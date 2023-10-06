NBT Bank N A NY Has $871,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

