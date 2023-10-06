NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 621 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 566,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,196,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

