NBT Bank N A NY Sells 371 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $41.69 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

