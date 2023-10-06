NBT Bank N A NY Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

