Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

About Neonode

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. Investor AB purchased a new position in shares of Neonode in the first quarter worth $303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

