Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%.
Institutional Trading of Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
