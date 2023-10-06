Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.03.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $372.59 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

