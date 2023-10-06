Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.29.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $372.59 on Thursday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.22 and its 200 day moving average is $390.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

