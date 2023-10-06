NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading Down 4.3%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 47,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 407,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $417,440. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,290,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 10.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

