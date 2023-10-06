Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.39.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $115.30 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.