New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.14. 80,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,437,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,673,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 133.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 121,967 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

