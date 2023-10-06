NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Residential Trust
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Time to Clean Up with These 3 Profitable Garbage Stocks
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Microsoft Stock, Analysts Predict Double-Digit Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts See Strong Upside Trade for Undervalued REITs
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.