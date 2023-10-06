NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $795.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

