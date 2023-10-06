Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $133.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

