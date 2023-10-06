Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $132.84

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.84 and last traded at $133.16, with a volume of 35511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.21.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.