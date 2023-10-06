NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

NEE stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. 3,714,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

