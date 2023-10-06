NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $167.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.64. NICE has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

