NIKE’s (NKE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. 1,004,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,901. NIKE has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

