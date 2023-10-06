Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVS. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

