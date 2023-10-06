Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVS. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.
Get Our Latest Report on Novartis
Novartis Stock Down 0.0 %
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Time to Clean Up with These 3 Profitable Garbage Stocks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Microsoft Stock, Analysts Predict Double-Digit Upside
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Analysts See Strong Upside Trade for Undervalued REITs
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.