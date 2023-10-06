Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 5.2%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 2,408,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,309,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Novavax by 126.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 205.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

