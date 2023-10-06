Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Nucor worth $79,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.37. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

