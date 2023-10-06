Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

