Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $7.87 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

