Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXN stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

