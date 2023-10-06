NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.30. NWTN shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 2,138 shares traded.
NWTN Trading Down 3.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.
Institutional Trading of NWTN
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NWTN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NWTN Company Profile
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
