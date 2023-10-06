NXM (NXM) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

