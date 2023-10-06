Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $207.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 40.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oak Valley Bancorp
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 Undervalued Healthcare Stocks to Watch as Sector Struggles
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Time to Clean Up with These 3 Profitable Garbage Stocks
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Microsoft Stock, Analysts Predict Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.