Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $207.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 40.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 279,875 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 329,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 65,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 52,915 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

