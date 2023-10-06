OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

