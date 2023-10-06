OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGE

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.