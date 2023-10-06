Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $87.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Omnicell by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

