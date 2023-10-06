Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OMC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $64.09 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

