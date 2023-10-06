ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $89.76

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.76, but opened at $87.50. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $89.73, with a volume of 1,111,342 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,618 shares of company stock worth $4,827,746. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.