ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

OKE opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

