Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OTEX. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Open Text

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 0.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Open Text by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.