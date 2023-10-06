Oppenheimer Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Market Perform

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $930.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1,000.00. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $900.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $919.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $705.71 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

