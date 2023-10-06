Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $296.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

