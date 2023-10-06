Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Achieves $62.19 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Orchid has a market cap of $62.19 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06392913 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $3,528,030.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

