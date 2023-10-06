O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $900.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $932.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $919.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $705.71 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

