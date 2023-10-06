Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ORN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orion Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Orion Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

