Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OFIX. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 19.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,480.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,154 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $44,404,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,392,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,207,000 after acquiring an additional 348,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

