OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $116.65 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.48. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $2,591,788.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,663,821.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $377,377.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,565.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $2,591,788.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,663,821.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,763 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 7,525.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

