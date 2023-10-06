Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $64.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE OVV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. 530,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,430. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 211,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 55,857 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 223,590 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.