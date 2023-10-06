Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PKG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $152.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 224.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

