PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PageGroup Stock Performance
Shares of MPGPF remained flat at $5.06 during midday trading on Monday. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.
PageGroup Company Profile
