Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $383.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $244.85 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

