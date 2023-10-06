Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.79.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $193.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.23. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $269.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $11,122,050.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,433,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,320,823 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

