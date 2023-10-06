Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

PEB opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

