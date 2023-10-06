Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

