Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 898,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $87,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.11. The company had a trading volume of 109,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.