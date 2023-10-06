PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $130.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PHX Minerals by 129.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

