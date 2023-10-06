Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Investec

Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pick n Pay Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile
Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.
