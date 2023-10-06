PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PHK opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

