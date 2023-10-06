PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of PHK opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $5.41.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
